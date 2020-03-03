Jools Oliver posts heartwarming photo of daughter Daisy with son River

Jools Oliver has delighted fans once again by sharing a gorgeous snap of her youngest son River being held by his older sister Daisy. The cute picture also showed the two siblings hold hands, whilst enjoying some downtime at their family home. "Daisy and River," she simply wrote in the caption alongside a cherry shaped emoji and red love hearts. The post received a flurry of lovely comments, with one writing: "The hands. Simple moments." Another added: "So precious."

Jools Oliver shared this cute photo of her children

Some followers even remarked on the likeness between 16-year-old Daisy and Jools. "I thought that was you! Adorable," said one fan, while another remarked: "I thought that was you! Twins." Meanwhile, it's shaping up to be an exciting year for Jools and her family. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver recently announced that he plans to marry Jools again for their 20th anniversary this summer - and we can imagine that the Olivers' nearest and dearest are in for quite the day. The couple are planning to bring together 100 of their closest friends and family members, including their five children for their second wedding, which the celebrity chef also plans to cook for.

"I'm going to cook some amazing food, maybe try and get people a little drunk in the night, definitely have a little disco. My wife loves to dance," Jamie told People magazine, adding: "It's not so much revolved around family structures, or aunties, and uncles, which our wedding was about. It's just about the people who we love the most; our nearest and our dearest. It's an opportunity to get everyone together just to say, 'thanks.'"

Jamie and Jools tied the knot for the first time on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years. The couple married at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex. Jools revealed in July last year that they were planning to marry again, saying they wanted to "do things differently" second time around. "Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!" she told Red magazine. Recalling their first nuptials, she continued: "Our first dance was to Dusty Springfield's I Only Want To Be With You, but Jamie doesn't like dancing so I threw him off. I was in my element!"

