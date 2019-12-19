Since it's the season of goodwill, Jools Oliver has shared a heartfelt post detailing her family's sweet act of kindness ahead of Christmas. Sharing a picture of her nine-year-old son Buddy with a tray of handmade biscuits, the mum-of-five explained: "This wonderful time of year where giving and being generous not just in gifts but in time and in spirit." She added: "Starting our giving manger this year, the children were excited but after a few weeks really very few acts of kindness were completely!

"It just seemed so hard to be able to claim at the end of the day that we had done anything worthy of laying the straw in the manger... ridiculous!! So we decided to really give it a go this week and actually stop saying we don't have time or any other excuses!!!" Opening up about teaching her children to be more mindful, Jools continued: "Desperately trying to teach the children it's just all about ‘kindness’ that’s it, that’s all that matters it's the ONLY thing that will ever matter!

"So the little ones baked biscuits and took them to our lovely neighbours and in to the village. The best thing about it all was how happy it actually made them, it's a two-way thing!!! Plus I have never been offered so many cups of tea in my life!!!! Let's hope we get there before Christmas Day xxx."

Fans of the star immediately heaped praise on Jools' approach to being charitable this Christmas, with one writing: "Love this so much, thanks for the inspiration Jools!" Another said: "Beautiful!! It's the spirit of kindness and memories that make the season." A third post read: "Love this. Going to do this with mine on Monday." A fourth follower remarked: "Such a beautiful thing to teach your children and practice, well done."

