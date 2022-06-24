Jamie Oliver's wife Jools models timeless bridal gown for intimate wedding – inside

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools, both 47, began dating at the age of 17 and have now been married for 22 years.

Since tying the knot back in 2000, the childhood sweethearts have often shared loved-up photos of one another and their five children: Poppy, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom, Buddy, and River. On their anniversary, look back at the celebrity chef and his wife's wedding (they haven't aged a day!), and see their plans to renew their wedding vows.

WATCH: Jools Oliver marks 21st wedding anniversary with the most hilarious clip

When did Jools and Jamie Oliver get married?

Jamie and Jools married on 24 June 2000

Jools and Jamie tied the knot on 24 June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, after dating for eight years.

Photos showed the couple leaving the historic church after their ceremony, with a beautiful arch made from blue, purple and ivory flowers adorning the entrance. Their reception was held in a marquee at Jamie's parents Trevor and Sally's house nearby.

The couple married at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex

What was Jools Oliver's wedding dress like?

Jools opted for a strapless ivory Neil Cunningham wedding dress and accessorised with a lace veil and ivory Kimmy Choo court shoes. The beautiful bride wore her hair down in loose waves and opted for natural eyeshadow, a pop of blusher and red lipstick to complete her look. Jamie, meanwhile, was his wife's 'something blue' in a pale blue Paul Smith suit and snake-skin brogues.

The bride wore a strapless Neil Cunningham wedding dress

Jools previously shared a hilarious video of herself dancing with her kids alongside two behind-the-scenes photos from her dress fitting and wrote: "What you thought you were getting… what you actually got. Thank you for loving me just the way I am!!!! You now have five bonkers children who secretly all take after me when it comes to a kitchen dance-off.

"Love you so much my absolute legend husband! (thank you @neilcunninghamdotcom for my beautiful wedding dress wish we could go back 21 years and do it again) xxx."

Jools wore a second wedding dress on her tenth anniversary

The author also opted for another bridal dress for the ten-year wedding celebration. One throwback photo showed Jamie and Jools on the dance floor with their friends and family, and Jools wearing a floor-length strapless ivory satin gown with a full skirt.

What has Jamie Oliver said about his wedding?

Jamie said his wedding day was "beautiful" and shares sweet posts about his wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary each year. In 2022, he penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife that said: "You inspire me every day by being the best mum and wife xx."

Meanwhile, in 2018, he thanked Jools for being his "soul mate on this most bonkers roller coaster ride called life", while Jools said Jamie was "the person I want to wake up to every morning. The person who still makes my heart skip a beat when I see his name on my phone."

The couple intend to renew their wedding vows

The celebrity chef also admitted they had planned to renew their wedding vows on their 20th wedding anniversary in 2020, but that was likely put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Event magazine, Jamie said: "Jools wants to get married again. We'll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone. It's nice to have an excuse to get people together."

What marriage advice does Jamie Oliver have?

Jamie previously suggested that the key to a happy marriage is "white lies", to avoid hurting your other half. "I try not to do big lies, but subtle, gentle white lies are generally the key to a slightly happier life," the TV chef admitted to Sunday Times food magazine in 2015. "They're absolutely essential in a long-term marriage, I can assure you."

