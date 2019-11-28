Jamie Oliver's wife Jools looks unrecognisable in birthday throwback photo

Jamie Oliver has paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Jools Oliver in honour of her 45th birthday. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the celebrity chef surprised fans by sharing a never-before-seen snap of his wife from when she was a teenager. "Happy birthday to my wife @joolsoliver 45 years old today," he wrote in the caption. "Woop woop! This picture is from when I first met her 18 at years old bless her..." [sic]

Jamie Oliver shared this snap of his wife Jools on her 45th birthday

Heaping praise on her, Jamie added: "She's a wonderful, kind, extraordinary person who I'm so proud to call my wife and she's still smoking. Love you babe hope you have enjoyed your day of piece and quite x x x." Jools is a loving mother to five children - daughters Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, and ten-year-old Petal and sons Buddy, nine, and River, three - all of whom she shares with Jamie.

Last month, Jools told her followers she was going to cherish every moment with her children before they grow up into adults. Sharing an Instagram photo of Petal going to a ballet class, the doting mum wrote: "These days I shall miss the most when she grows up. I remember going through the ballet phase with each of my girls (and Bud for that matter)!!"

WATCH: Jamie Oliver on the romance of cooking for wife Jools

"I loved getting there slightly earlier to pick them up so I could catch a glimpse of them dancing and I loved walking home with them, hand in hand discussing all the important things in their little world," she added. "With Pops off to Uni next year I will cherish these moments always xxx."

Jamie and Jools have an incredibly strong unit and work hard to ensure that their children have a normal upbringing - despite growing up in the public eye. However, Jools admitted in the past that it has been hard for her eldest children at school. She told Red magazine: "I don't want them to be aware of anything, but it's too late: they are. They're not stupid."

Jools continued: "I think they find it quite hard at school. It can be a bit awkward if the other kids say, 'Can I get your dad's autograph?' My eldest [Poppy] doesn't like it. If Jamie comes to pick her up, it's just too embarrassing for her. So I do all that."

