Jools Oliver made sure she marked International Women's Day in the sweetest way. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shared a candid black-and-white photo from the day she welcomed her youngest child River into the world. The snap showed Jools holding her baby in her hospital bed, whilst surrounded by her two eldest daughters Poppy and Daisy as well as her own mother Felicity. "For all the special girls in my life," she wrote in the caption. "I am so unbelievably lucky to have the most wonderful girls and women in my life."

"To my incredible mum, amazing sisters, precious daughters, brilliant in-laws and just the best girlfriends one could ever ask for - with laughter and kindness being at the heart of everything! We are a pretty strong team," the doting mum-of-five added. "A very intimate capture but I feel it really just says it all and in the middle of it all is baby boy River, what fantastic role models xxx."

Meanwhile, Jamie also took to his own account to share a collage of snaps of the important women in his life – including his wife, daughters, sister, mum and grandmother. "Happy International Woman's Day guys, a big shout going out to all the incredible woman out there," he told his followers.

"From all the wonderful women in my family to all the extraordinary women l work with every day, I for sure am grateful for everything you do in my life to make me the best I can be, nothing positive I've ever achieved has happened without women at the heart of it. I support everything this day represents at home and at work. The stars are your limit, may the force be with you! Jamie oxxx."

The TV star married Jools on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years. They went on to welcome five children - Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, ten, Buddy, nine, and three-year-old River. The loved-up couple are planning to renew their vows on their 20th wedding anniversary this year - with Jamie telling People Magazine: "I'm going to cook some amazing food, maybe try and get people a little drunk in the night, definitely have a little disco. My wife loves to dance."

He continued: "It's not so much revolved around family structures, or aunties, and uncles, which our wedding was about. It's just about the people who we love the most; our nearest and our dearest. It's an opportunity to get everyone together just to say, 'thanks.'"

