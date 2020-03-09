Janette Manrara honoured the two most important ladies in her life in celebration of International Women's Day on Sunday – her mother Maritza, and her younger sister, Lesly. Strictly star Janette shared three images with her fans on Instagram, taken at her wedding to Aljaz Skorjanec in 2017. One of the black-and-white images sees Lesly leaning on the back of a chair ahead of the ceremony – and the family resemblance is startling! "The 2 most important women in my life, the most inspirational, the closest to my heart, and the 2 I want to make proud every single day of my life..... my mother and sister," Janette, 36, captioned the photographs. "Happy International Women's Day..... I love you more then words can ever describe..... #Mom #Sister #MyRocks." Her touching tribute didn't escape Lesly's notice. She was among those to comment on the post, writing: "I love you. Proud is an understatement."

Janette and Aljaz tied the knot on 15 July 2017, and in a recent interview with HELLO! magazine opened up about their desire to start a family together. "Aljaz and I are really looking forward to becoming parents," Janette shared. "We love kids and family is really important to us, so fingers crossed, if all goes well, we will have children at some point. It's something we've talked about a lot and we both want in the future, so we just can't wait for when that time comes."

Aljaz and Janette's love story

It's certainly set to be a busy year for Aljaz and Janette, who are both touring together in Remembering the Oscars in March, before appearing in separate dance shows over the summer. Aljaz will star in Here Come the Boys with his male Strictly co-stars, while Janette will be joining Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova in Viva la Divas. Aljaz, 30, admitted he wasn't looking forward to being away from his wife. "We have such an intense schedule and working together makes it easier and a lot more special. It's going to be so hard being apart. I'm just going to cry and get through it with tears," he said.

