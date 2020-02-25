Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has pulled out all the stops for Aljaz Skorjanec's 30th celebrations. Following his party in London, the professional dancer has now whisked her husband to his native Slovenia. She took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a snap from a very special place - one of the locations they got married in back in 2017. Posing for a selfie together at a winery in Zlati Gric, Janette wrote: "We were in #Slovenia for @aljazskorjanec birthday and we visited the spot where we got married there! #ZlatiGric."

Janette Manrara shared this snap with Aljaz Skorjanec

She added: "It brought back so many beautiful memories of love, family, and friends.... I love you Bučko #MrMrsSkorjanec." Aljaz also took to his page to share a series of pictures from their recent visit, writing in the caption: "Home is where the heart is." The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in July 2019, and had not one – but three – wedding ceremonies in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks. For one of the celebrations, Janette wore an ivory strapless wedding dress that was designed for her by Julien Macdonald, her close friend and former Strictly partner in 2013.

While they've already said their vows three times, the couple recently admitted that they wouldn’t rule out doing it all again in the future. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," Aljaz said in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?"

Janette, 36, added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

