Janette Manrara shared a cryptic post on Wednesday, hinting that this year will be a transformative one for her. The Strictly Come Dancing star appears to be setting herself some new goals as she looks to her future, and shared an impassioned post on Instagram with her followers. Posting a photo of her looking out at the London skyline from The Shard restaurant, she wrote: "Contemplating… wondering… dreaming… So much to think about for the year to come. Taking it one day... no, better yet… one thought at a time. Transformation begins w/ just a simple thought. It starts somewhere..... #NewYear #NewGoals #NewBeginnings."

Many of Janette's followers expressed concern for the pro dancer, with one commenting: "Are you ok, you sound a bit unsure/unhappy? Whatever, I am certain you will work it out…" Another wrote: "Some deep thinking, nothing a hug would not help I’m sure," and a third simply said: "Sounds intriguing."

Janette Manrara has some big plans for 2020

But it appears only good things are coming Janette's way as she revealed in December that 2020 is set to be an exciting year for her. Doing a 'Talks With Janette' session on her Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old admitted her work is very much at the forefront of her mind. She said at the time: "I've got a very very big 2020 coming up, lots of exciting things to announce. I'm 36 guys and I'm still dancing with all my heart and soul."

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara has the best birthday planned for husband Aljaz Skorjanec's 30th – details

Janette Manrara is married to Aljaz Skorjanec

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec shares beautiful throwback from wedding to Janette Manrara

She added: "I'm going to dance a lot next year - I've got so many other things I want to do with dancing and with my life in general, but I think 2020 is going to be year for me when I get to go for gold with my dancing - I love it so much, it's what's made my life, my career. I love performing and being on stage. With Remembering the Oscars, doing the Strictly Live tour with Kelvin and something else that's brewing, I'm going to be doing a lot of it next year. I'm also working on my singing a lot - I used to do musical theatre as a kid."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.