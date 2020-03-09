After leaving Strictly Come Dancing fans devastated with the news of his departure, Kevin Clifton posted a funny video of his girlfriend Stacey Dooley to mark her 33rd birthday. The video, which was shared on his Instagram page on Monday, showed his champion dance partner flaunt her moves to Elvis Presley's hit tune Jailhouse Rock. "Happy birthday to my favourite person and thank you for this creative piece of expression," he wrote in the caption.

The birthday celebration comes three days after the professional dancer announced that he has decided to leave Strictly after seven years. Upon revealing his news, Stacey paid tribute to the star by writing: "[Kevin] will always be the King of Strictly. Well done darling. Watch this space!!!!" Shortly afterwards, reports emerged claiming Stacey was the person who "pushed" his decision. However, the documentary-maker immediately quashed the rumours, tweeting: "Honestly, we knew this would happen. And so it starts, again…. Utter nonsense."

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley won Strictly in 2018

In his statement, Kevin thanked his fans for their support over the years. "The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life," he said. "I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special." He added: "Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world. And a special thank you to Jason Gilkison for always believing in me.

"To me Strictly always has been and always will be the best show on TV and has been an absolute dream and honour to be a part of. Pre 2013 I used to watch every week. Now I look forward to returning to being a fan and cheering on my friends who keep dancing. Kevin Clifton." Responding to his post, Stacey remarked: "I could burst with pride. Undeniably, the most successful pro on Strictly. Won everything, treated everyone with respect and kindness, worked SO bloody hard and now, leaving on a high. You will always be the King of Strictly."

