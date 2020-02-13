Stacey Dooley and boyfriend Kevin Clifton look so in love in hugging backstage photo The Strictly couple have been dating for almost a year

Following the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, Stacey Dooley was back on girlfriend duties as she finally watched Kevin Clifton in the West End production of The Wedding Singer. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the documentary maker shared a cute snap of her congratulating her boyfriend backstage. "My clever star," she simply wrote across the lovely photo. Kevin then uploaded the same picture on his account, and gushed: "My girl came to me in The Wedding Singer last night @sjdooley."

The show itself is based on the 1998 Hollywood film of the same name starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, The Wedding Singer, and features music from the Tony Award-nominated composer of Elf the Musical Matthew Sklar. Kevin has taken on the iconic role of Robbie Hart, and he will be performing in the live shows until 1 March.

Unfortunately due to her busy schedule with the Strictly tour, Stacey was forced to miss his opening week. At the time, the BBC presenter shared a video on Instagram Stories with a sweet message for her boyfriend, telling her fans: "I'm in Belfast for a two-show day but it’s my boy’s opening night in The Wedding Singer. I just wanted to wish you luck, go and smash it Kev." Stacey also commented on Kevin's Instagram post sharing a look at the microphone pack he would be wearing on stage, leaving heart, flame and kissing emojis in another show of support.

Kevin and Stacey have spent quite a lot of time apart in recent weeks, but the pro dancer managed to find time to cheer her on at the Strictly live show in Birmingham last month, and couldn't resist congratulating his girlfriend on Instagram. "So proud of @sjdooley hosting the @bbcstrictly live arena tour. Smashing it and nailing the aesthetics." He also shared a series of videos, showing the presenter speaking to the audience, whilst he could be heard shouting, "woo," on several occasions.

