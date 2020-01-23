Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley may be apart thanks to her work on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, but that didn't stop him from spending the evening with her on Wednesday – sort of. The pro dancer curled up on the sofa to watch her latest documentary on whaling, called Stacey Dooley Investigates: The Whale Hunters. Ever the supportive boyfriend, Kevin shared a snap of Stacey on the TV screen, captioning the Instagram post: "At home with a lemsip watching @sjdooley doc on whaling."

Kevin's followers were touched by his show of support and also concerned about his seemingly poor health. One commented: "Get well soon Kev! I love how you’re sooooo supportive of her." Another said: "Your gal is brilliant no doubt about it... such a hard worker too Kev aye." And a third simply added: "Her biggest supporter."

Kevin showed his support for Stacey and her work

It's not just Stacey's documentaries that Kevin boasts about. He also cheered her on as she took to the stage to host the nationwide tour in Birmingham over the weekend. Taking to his Instagram page to congratulate his partner, Kevin gushed: "So proud of @sjdooley hosting the @bbcstrictly live arena tour. Smashing it and nailing the aesthetics." He also shared a series of videos, showing the presenter speaking to the audience, whilst he could be heard shouting, "woo," on several occasions.

Kevin was in the Strictly tour audience to support his girlfriend

Stacey, 32, has joined some of the 2019 cast of Strictly for the tour which kicked off in Birmingham on Thursday and concludes in London's 02 Arena on 9 February. Her hosting gig comes one year after she lifted up the glitterball trophy with Kevin. The couple are notoriously private about their relationship but publicly support each other on social media.

In July, Kevin spoke about their relationship after being quizzed by Ruth Langsford on This Morning. Trying to remain coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good".

