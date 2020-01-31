Strictly's Stacey Dooley shares sweet message to Kevin Clifton as she misses big night The Strictly couple are both very busy at the moment!

It was a big night for Kevin Clifton on Thursday, as he made his first performance in the lead role of The Wedding Singer in London. His girlfriend Stacey Dooley was noticeably absent from the show in Wembley, but she had a very good excuse – she was busy hosting two shows on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in Belfast.

It appears Kevin wasn't too far from Stacey's thoughts; the BBC presenter shared a video on Instagram Stories with a sweet message for her boyfriend in which she blew him kisses and told fans: "I’m in Belfast for a two-show day but it’s my boy’s opening night in The Wedding Singer. I just wanted to wish you luck, go and smash it Kev."

Stacey Dooley missed Kevin Clifton's first show of The Wedding Singer

Stacey also commented on Kevin's Instagram post sharing a look at the microphone pack he would be wearing on stage, leaving heart, flame and kissing emojis in another show of support. Kevin is taking on the iconic role of Robbie Hart, which was played by ‎Adam Sandler‎ in the hit movie. He will be performing in the live shows until 1 March, and no doubt Stacey will be going to see him as soon as she gets a night off following the Strictly tour, which ends in London on 9 February.

Kevin and Stacey have been forced to spend a lot of time apart in recent weeks during their busy work schedules, but he managed to find time to cheer her on at the Strictly live show in Birmingham earlier this month, and couldn't resist congratulating his girlfriend on Instagram. "So proud of @sjdooley hosting the @bbcstrictly live arena tour. Smashing it and nailing the aesthetics." He also shared a series of videos, showing the presenter speaking to the audience, whilst he could be heard shouting, "woo," on several occasions.

Stacey and Kevin celebrated Christmas together

The couple's relationship came to light following Stacey's split from her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott last year, and while they are notoriously private about their romance, it definitely appears to be going from strength-to-strength.

