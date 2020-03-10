Stacey Solomon thrills fans with complete family photo including Joe Swash's son Harry

Stacey Solomon delighted fans on Monday when she shared a family photo that included not just baby Rex, Joe Swash and her two sons Leighton and Zachary, but also Joe's son Harry, from a former relationship. Alongside a photo of her and Joe's family piled onto the sofa, Stacey sweetly added that they were all so glad to have dad Joe back at home full time after his impressive Dancing on Ice win on Sunday. Joe had been spending a large chunk of his time at rehearsals for the ITV show over the past couple of months, and the Solomon/Swash clan is over the moon to have him back at home.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon talks wedding rumours on Loose Women

Stacey explained: "Bundle… We finally have him back. We've missed you so much, but it was all worth it. Me and all of our boys are so proud of you and so lucky to have a role model in our lives to show us that if you give something you care about absolutely everything you've got, and work as hard as you can you can achieve the impossible.

MORE: Stacey Solomon takes social media break ahead of Caroline Flack's funeral

Stacey shared the sweet photo on Instagram

MORE: Joe Swash shared a secret message for Caroline Flack in Dancing on Ice final

"It certainly felt impossible when you started. Can't wait to wake up with you every morning. We love you to the moon and back. Thank you all, he couldn't have done it without you. Love you."

Fans were absolutely delighted that the Loose Women star had shared such a sweet photo with them, and took to the comment section of Stacey's post to say so. One wrote: "Can we just take a moment to appreciate how adorable all the boys are? Such a beautiful family." Another added: "Great role models for mixed families coming from two different home and winning at it."

On Tuesday, Stacey revealed that she would be taking a short social media break in honour of her late friend Caroline Flack, whose funeral will take place the same day. The mother-of-three shared her decision with fans on Instagram, writing: "Today it doesn't feel right to be on social media... so from me and the boys, we hope you have a good day. Hold your loved ones close, give them all of the cuddles you have in you, and let them know how much you need them in your life... You never know when they really might need to know. Love you all."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.