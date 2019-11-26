Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are one of the country's favourite celebrity couples, and earlier in the year they welcomed their first child together, baby Rex. But during a live interview together on Kate Thornton's podcast, White Wine Question Time, the Loose Women panellist revealed the warning she gave her now-boyfriend when they first realised they liked each other while working together in Australia presenting I'm a Celebrity's spin-off show, Extra Camp. She said: "I had to set out as well, you know, when you have kids if you think something's going somewhere, I always feel the need to set things out. I was like: 'I have two kids, a cat, a dog, and a really big mortgage. Do you still want to go out with me?"

Joe joked: "I was openly flirting with her, but she kept shooting me down, telling me there's no point!" to which Stacey responded: "I didn't want to be too available, you know what it's like!" During their time working together, Joe also admitted that he had kissed Stacey on her last night in Australia, but it didn't go as well as he hoped. He said: "Stacey was only there for four days so I thought I needed to be upfront. And she had not given be a scent of anything. So I thought, it was her last night, and I thought I would knock on her door in her apartment – I had seen it in films – and I thought I would kiss her."

Stacey and Joe welcomed baby son Rex in May

Stacey quickly interjected: "It wasn't like in the films Kate, I almost felt like I was being attacked! I said bye, and he said bye, and I closed the door, and then he knocked again." "Basically, I was just kissing teeth," Joe said. "My mouth didn't move," the former X Factor contestant admitted. "As I was doing it, I felt that I had really misread the situation. Then she went home and she sent me a text, and it said: 'Sorry I didn't kiss you back, it was really nice.' And I thought thank god for that," Joe said.

The celebrity couple have been dating since 2016 and along with baby Rex, they have three sons between them. Joe shares 12-year-old son Harry with his ex-girlfriend, while Stacey has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships. The pair have a happy family home and Stacey recently gushed about Joe during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky."

