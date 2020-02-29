Linda Robson has revealed that she was rushed to rehab by Stacey Solomon. The 61-year-old told The Sun that her Loose Women co-star made the decision after she hit rock bottom on an Ibiza holiday, adding that she hopes that by speaking honestly about her situation, others will be inspired to seek help. Lisa added that her anxiety first started in 2008, after her son's friend was stabbed to death during a night out.

The TV star explained that during an Ibiza holiday with fellow panellists Stacey, Andrea McLean, Kaye Adams, Saira Khan and Nadia Sawalha, Lisa had been using alcohol as a coping mechanism, which often left her in a "terrible state". Lisa recalled: "I felt like I wanted to die because I wasn't enjoying life like I used to. I had reached breaking point." Upon her return to London, Linda went to a rehabilitation centre.

Linda and Stacey are close friends

Lisa explained: "From the day I got there, I just wanted to go home because my anxiety was so bad. I was trying to act normal and be part of the gang, but I was struggling to get through the day. I'd sneaked a couple of bottles of vodka with me, just to knock me out at night, but it wasn’t working. I'd already had a couple of sleepless nights and, by the third, I ended up having a proper meltdown.

"I had reached breaking point and the reason I’m telling you this now is because I want anyone else who might be feeling the same way to read this and know that they’re not alone and that things can get better for them too. They just have to accept help, like I did."

The doting mum added: "Stacey came with me. I was in a terrible state, so we played games on her phone just to try and distract me. I was thinking, 'What am I going to do? Where am I going?' I was scared embarrassed and ashamed because my kids had been told their mum was in a state and needs help."