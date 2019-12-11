Stacey Solomon shared a hilarious glimpse into the Loose Women's Christmas party on Wednesday – and it looked like so much fun! Taking to Instagram, the doting mum shared a series of snaps of the festivities. Firstly, the former X Factor star uploaded a photo of herself grinning from ear to ear with the caption: "Wrapping done, now off on my way to the @LooseWomen Christmas lunch."

Next, the 30-year-old shared a Boomerang of herself and co-host Janet Street-Porter pulling crackers at the dinner table, and added the cheeky caption: "Pulling crackers with this cracker."

Stacey and Janet pulled crackers

Most hilariously of all, though, Stacey shared a video of herself and Linda Robson joking around in the women's bathroom, and added that the pair were thrilled that they'd been able to get their hands on some deodorant – according to Stacey the ladies needed it! The mother-of-three captioned the rib-tickling video: "Me and Linda found some deodorant in the toilet, perfect for our BO."

The Loose Women's lunch looked so delicious

The TV star wrapped things up with a delicious looking photo of her Christmas roast – complete with plenty of gravy and all the trimmings!

Stacey has been in the Christmas mood for weeks now, and this year is particularly special as it marks her son Rex's very first Christmas. The star recently spoke to HELLO! about her festive plans, revealing that she and her partner Joe Swash had chosen not one, but two personalised baubles for Rex's first Christmas – adorable!

She explained: "The kids have all got their own baubles on the tree. They've all got one from when they were born and now they've got a personalised one." Stacey added: "I'm a bit of an organised freak, I don't like things being messy. There is always a theme with the tree, so [the personalised baubles] go on a special little wooden tree - it's like a little wooden hanging tree with little baubles on and then the main tree has their named ones on."

