Stacey Solomon has said that she won't be using social media for the day after posting a poignant message on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a snap of herself holding hands with what appears to be her partner, Joe Swash, she wrote: "Today it doesn't feel right to be on social media... so from me and the boys, we hope you have a good day. Hold your loved ones close, give them all of the cuddles you have in you, and let them know how much you need them in your life... You never know when they really might need to know. Love you all."

Stacey shared the message on Tuesday morning

The mum-of-three continued: "If you're struggling with today, yesterday, the thought of tomorrow, please let someone know, ANYONE." She then added a list of handles for various supportive services and charities, including Samaritans, Mind and the Mental Health Foundation. While Stacey didn't confirm why she shared the heartbreaking message, it is thought that it could be to mark Caroline Flack's funeral, which is taking place on Tuesday.

Caroline tragically died by suicide on 15 February at her London flat. Her family previously released a heartbreaking message that she wrote at the end of January, which read: "For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it's become the normal. I've been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life - for my whole life. I've accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over ten years and yet told myself it's all part of my job. No complaining. The problem with brushing things under the carpet is.... they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment."

The message continued: "The reason I am talking today is because my family can't take anymore. I've lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment. I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone. I'm so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through."

