Alex Jones enjoyed an "adult only lunch" on Friday as she enjoyed a rare date with her husband Charlie Thomson. The One Show host was given the evening off from presenting the BBC One show to make way for Sport Relief – and she certainly took advantage of her free time. Sharing some snaps on her Instagram Stories, Alex and Charlie enjoyed a romantic lunch of Sumac beef kebabs and mushroom tortellini, before taking in the sights of Battersea Art Fair. It sounds like the perfect date to us!

Alex Jones and husband Charlie enjoyed an 'adults only lunch'

Alex and Charlie share two sons Teddy, three and Kit, nine months – and they have no intention of adding to their family. "Charlie is adamant that for the sake of the planet, two children is enough," the 42-year-old told Good Housekeeping in February. "And I think I'm too old to have another child now, anyway. It happens for a lot of people and good for them, but we're just glad we have two healthy children."

The couple spent their time off together well

The Welsh TV star also spoke candidly about motherhood, and the pressure to juggle her work and home life in order to "have it all". "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle," Alex disclosed. "I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

Alex and Charlie took a trip to Battersea Art Fair

She further shared that she wished she had taken a longer maternity leave following the birth of her eldest son Teddy; Alex took just three months off. "I'd made unrealistic promises before I went off to have a baby. I'd never had a child before; I had no idea. And I had this fear it would interfere, that I'd have to compromise my work life," she said. "I now realise that was ridiculous because in fact I think it makes you better at work. It makes you a little bit more resilient which is what you have to be in this industry. And in life."

