Alex Jones took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share an incredibly relatable insight into her life as a mum. The One Show host uploaded a photo of her two young sons, Kit, nine months, and Teddy, three, sitting at the breakfast bar in Alex's stunning family home. Teddy can be seen sitting on a stool, while baby Kit is in his highchair. By the looks of it, Kit had thrown most of his breakfast on the floor! Doting mum Alex added the caption: "Tuesday here we go," proving that her mornings are just as manic as everyone else's.

When it comes to motherhood, Alex has an open and honest approach, and certainly doesn't shy away from admitting just how difficult it can be raising two young sons.

Alex shared the photo on Instagram

The TV star previously revealed it’s fruitless to expect each day to be perfect when it comes to children, telling Good Housekeeping: "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle. I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

What's more, the TV star has also spoken of the importance of "me time", revealing to her followers that she isn't afraid to take a moment to herself whenever she can. Alex recently took to Instagram with another post that was as hilarious as it was relatable, writing: "Been food shopping without the boys and now sitting (hiding) in the car outside the house just having a breather. This is my 'me time' these days." It's safe to say that Teddy and Kit give their hardworking mum a run for her money!

