Alex Jones shows off her incredible Christmas decorations inside stunning Georgian country home

If you’re in need of some Christmas decor inspiration, then look no further than Alex Jones' glimpse into her festive interiors this year. The TV star took her Instagram fans on a tour of her stunning Georgian home in the countryside and revealed some of the tips and tricks she had enlisted.

Alex, 48, began by showing viewers her arched cream front door, which was decked out with two pretty, ribboned wreaths. She then highlighted a giant teal blue velvet bow covering a large mirror in her hallway that she admitted she had copied off Scott Mills, the BBC radio DJ.

The presenter of The One Show then proceeded to reveal the first of two Christmas trees - one in the playroom that her children are allowed to decorate, and which features baubles from none other than The Range. The second tree at the back of the house is real, and she’s giving it a jug of water every day to keep it looking fresh.

She captioned the post: "Decorating the house for Christmas is one of my favourite things to do, but I also love seeing how other people have decorated, so I thought I’d show you ours." It has received more than 12,000 ‘likes’ and over 200 comments - including from fellow presenter Angela Scanlon who wrote "WHAT A DOOR".

© @alexjonesthomson / Instagram Alex started the tour of her festive decor at her front door

Alex moved from west London to the rural property in summer 2024 with her husband Charlie Thompson and their three children - sons Teddy, eight, and Kit, six, as well as four-year-old daughter Annie. She has previously revealed that she wanted to raise her young brood out of the city and surrounded by nature, and they spent years looking for the right abode.

The star spoke on Instagram about their "big decision" to leave their home in the capital and relocate to near Tittenhurst Park in Sunningdale, Berkshire. "We made it and are completely delighted with the new house," she told her 459,000 followers at the time. "Thank you so much for all your messages of support over the last few weeks. We are obviously living in complete chaos but it already feels like home.

© @alexjonesthomson / Instagram The star revealed the giant bow in the hallway that she had copied off Scott Mills

© @alexjonesthomson / Instagram She also showed off her "showpiece" real Christmas tree

"It was a big decision to leave West London where we have been very happy for 14 years but we wanted the children to have space to play outside and to grow up in nature. It took nearly four years of searching to find the ‘one’. Somewhere where the children could appreciate nature but yet close enough to London for me to get to work and we have. It feels like she was waiting for us to find her. We feel very lucky."

Charlie is an insurance broker originally from New Zealand. The pair met in 2011 and married in 2015, but in recent years he has experienced health issues caused by Lyme disease and viral meningitis. Alex told Gabby Logan on her The MidPoint podcast last year that she saw her husband "fall apart" but he is in a "much better place now".