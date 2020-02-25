Alex Jones revealed that she has written her three-year-old son Teddy a letter on each of his birthdays. The One Show host shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday night, as she was curled up with a book. Sharing a snap of a book titled Letters on Motherhood, Alex wrote: "I've written a letter to Teddy on every one of his birthdays, but reading this gorgeous book by @mrsgifletcher has made me wonder why I haven't done more of it."

The book in Alex's hand was Letters on Motherhood, by Giovanna Fletcher. Giovanna's book features letters written by her to the three sons she shares with McFly rocker Tom Fletcher, and is as heartwarming as it is moving. We wonder whether Alex will compile a similar book of her own?

Alex shared the snap on Instagram

Alex shares two sons with her husband Charlie Thomson, Teddy and little Kit, who is just nine months old. The doting mum often shares snaps on her boys on social media, and even revealed earlier in February the sweet nickname she has given her youngest child – Squishy One!

Taking to Instagram, The One Show host uploaded a selfie with Kit, adding the caption: "Time to put this tiny squishy one down for a nap." In the photo, Alex could be seen holding little Kit, who was facing away from the camera and wearing a stripy black and white top. Perhaps most adorable of all though, was the fact that baby Kit already has a full head of brown hair!

Alex returned to work on The One Show in January after a nine-month maternity leave. At the time, the 42-year-old admitted she had mixed feelings about returning to work, saying on social media: "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

