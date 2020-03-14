Jamie Oliver posts incredible rare throwback from his Naked Chef days The post comes days after wife Jools Oliver shared a throwback of her own

Jamie Oliver took to Instagram to share an incredible throwback photo on Saturday. The talented chef uploaded a contact sheet of photographs from 1999, and in the images, the father-of-five looked youthful with his bleached-tips and leather jacket! In the caption, he added: "Morning guys. An old school photo find, contact sheet from 1999 Naked Chef days! Photo by Harry Borden. I loved that jacket, lived in it."

Needless to say, the post delighted Jamie's fans, and many of them took to the comment section of his post to say so. One follower wrote: "Thank you for sharing this!" A second pointed out how young Jamie looked, noting: "You were just a baby." A third hilariously added: "Dang, I thought you part of NSYNC for a sec."

Jamie isn't the only member of the Oliver clan to treat fans to a throwback photo recently. Earlier in March, wife Jools also took to Instagram with an old photo to mark International Women's Day, uploading a gorgeous image of herself and son River on the day he was born.

In the black-and-white snap, Jools could be seen holding the newborn in a hospital bed, while surrounded by her two eldest daughters Poppy and Daisy as well as her own mother Felicity. "For all the special girls in my life," she wrote in the caption. "I am so unbelievably lucky to have the most wonderful girls and women in my life."

"To my incredible mum, amazing sisters, precious daughters, brilliant in-laws and just the best girlfriends one could ever ask for - with laughter and kindness being at the heart of everything! We are a pretty strong team," the doting mum-of-five added. "A very intimate capture but I feel it really just says it all and in the middle of it all is baby boy River, what fantastic role models xxx."

