Sarah Jessica Parker's twins entertain their family with incredible talent - see photo The Sex and the City actress lives in New York with her family – which is currently facing a lockdown

Just like the rest of the world right now, Sarah Jessica Parker and her family have been spending a lot of time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Sex and the City star has offered her followers some light relief on social media after sharing a sweet photo of her twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, ten, playing the piano together. The candid image was accompanied by the words: "Heart and Soul. With clean hands. Over and over. For however long." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Cute. A great hobby too, isolated or not," while another wrote: "Just so sweet. Thank you for sharing." A third added: "Thank you for the solace."

Sarah Jessica Parker's twins have been playing the piano at home while they stay in with their family

Sarah and her family live in New York, where the mayor Bill de Blasio has now ordered restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a takeaway or delivery basis as the city battles the spreading coronavirus outbreak, as well as closing nightclubs, cinemas, concert venues and theatres – meaning Sarah and her husband Matthew Broderick's Broadway show, Plaza Suite, has been suspended. In a written statement, he said: "This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality."

The Sex and the City actress with her husband and children

On Friday, Sarah uploaded an emotional post on Instagram as it was confirmed that Plaza Suite's opening night on Broadway had been postponed as a result of the temporary shutdown of all theatre shows in the city. The actress shared photos of the empty theatre stage, alongside the message: "Broadway doesn't stay quiet for long. We will be back. The Rialto will hum. Times Square will hustle and bustle. And we will be ready to swing open the doors of the beautiful Hudson Theatre and share an afternoon or evening together. We count the days until the marquees are once again lit. In the meantime, we think of all those affected and hope for everyone's good health."

Sarah's family have been directly affected by the coronavirus, as Matthew's sister, Janet Broderick, 64, was diagnosed with the illness last week. Luckily, Janet – who is currently in isolation – is on the mend, and released a statement via her church's website thanking everyone for their messages and prayers.

