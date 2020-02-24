Sarah Jessica Parker gets the best welcome from daughter Tabitha as she reunites with her children in New York The Sex and the City actress reunited with her children in New York following her stint in Plaza Suite in Boston

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been in Boston over the past few weeks, with their play Plaza Suite showing at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. On Saturday they took to the stage for the final time and returned to New York to be reunited with their children. The Sex and the City actress shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her daughter Tabitha, wrapping her arms around her pet cat while sitting next to her mum, who was taking the picture. Alongside the image, Sarah wrote: "Home. Home. Daughters. Their arms around us. And our Gemmy. Pets. Neglected house keys. All the familiar pots and pans. Unopened mail. Unpacked suitcases. The real slippers. Only one thing missing. But we bide our time. X SJ."

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a candid photo of her daughter Tabitha with her pet cat

Fans adored the sweet picture, and many mistook Tabitha's hand – which had a rainbow friendship bracelet – as Sarah's. The star explained that the bracelet belonged to her daughter and had a special meaning, responding to one follower: "That's my daughter Tabitha's and from her very special friend." Other people realised that Sarah was talking about her oldest child, son James Wilkie, 17, when she referred to the "one thing missing" in her caption. "Waiting on James Wilkie?" one wrote, while another added: "Your boy," to which Sarah responded with a love heart emoji.

The Sex and the City actress with Matthew Broderick and their three children

Sarah and Matthew are also parents to ten-year-old daughter Marion, Tabitha's twin. The doting parents will now be able to spend quality time with their children, as in a few weeks' time, Plaza Suite will kick off again, but this time on Broadway. The family have lived in New York for many years, and Sarah has previously revealed she would never leave, at least "not voluntarily," during an interview with Vogue. The Here and Now actress recently opened up about how she keeps her children grounded, despite their parents being in the public eye. Appearing on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home."

She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want. She said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

