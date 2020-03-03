Sarah Jessica Parker shared an emotional message with her fans on social media on Monday evening, as she reflected on grief. The star shared a photograph of a group of people walking in a park, and wrote alongside it: "It's not his birthday. Or an anniversary of his passing. It turns out any old day of the week a friend is likely to be missing Sandy. I'm certainly not alone. X. SJ." The Sex and the City actress tagged Andy Cohen in the post, and while she didn't refer to who she was talking about, fans guessed that the message was dedicated to the late Sandy Gallin, who passed away on 21 April 2017 at the age of 76, following a battle with cancer. Sandy was Andy's former manager and was also good friends with Sarah.

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about the process of grief in a heartfelt post

Many of Sarah's followers were quick to relate to her post, with many sharing stories of their own experiences of loss. One wrote: "Five months into losing a loved one and I am trying to figure out how to navigate grief. Prayers to you." while another commented: "Grief can hit at the strangest times. Sometimes the memories can make your day in a good way, and others you just want to cry. What a world." A third added: "I'm so sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing. The journey of loss and grief is something I wasn't prepared for at all. trying to navigate it each day." Andy also responded to Sarah's message, simply writing: "Me too babe."

The Sex and the City actress is getting ready to star in Broadway with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah is currently getting ready to star in Broadway alongside husband Matthew Broderick. The couple have been starring in Plaza Suite since the beginning of the year, with the tour starting in Boston, before heading to their native New York. While they were away from their three children for a lot of the time during the show's Boston stint, the doting parents are now back at home in Manhattan with son James, 17, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, ten.

The family have lived in New York for many years, and Sarah has previously revealed she would never leave, at least "not voluntarily," during an interview with Vogue. The Here and Now actress recently opened up about how she keeps her children grounded, despite their parents being in the public eye. Appearing on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home."

