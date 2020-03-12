On Wednesday, it was revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker's sister-in-law, Janet Broderick, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Matthew Broderick's sister, 64, fell ill after attending a parish conference in Kentucky, where another attendee had been diagnosed with the fast-spreading virus. While Janet is currently in isolation, she is in a stable condition and is being treated for a severe form of pneumonia. The news was announced by her church, All Saints' the Episcopal Church, located in Beverly Hills, where Janet works as a rector. A statement on the church's website read: "Janet's current condition is stable, and she is being treated by a severe form of pneumonia. She is receiving the best medical care available and her doctor's prognosis is for a complete and full recovery."

Sarah Jessica Parker's sister-in-law Janet Broderick has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Janet herself sent a message to the church, thanking everyone for their prayers. She also reassured everyone, writing: "I am through the worst of this and very, very much on the mend." The threat of the coronavirus is worldwide, and currently there have been 4,373 deaths, and 121,545 confirmed cases around the world. In the United States alone there have been at least 1,015 confirmed cases and 31 deaths, and the majority of the cases are in Washington state, California and New York.

The Sex and the City actress with husband Matthew Broderick and their children

It was also announced this week that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the virus. The 63-year-old Oscar winner is currently in Queensland, Australia filming Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic on Elvis Presley. He wrote on Instagram on Thursday that both he and Rita had been feeling unwell, and so decided to get tested. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches," Tom shared. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

