Sarah Jessica Parker has a dream child! The Sex and the City actress surprised her social media followers over the weekend after revealing that her ten-year-old daughter Marion had requested her mum to make her pasta with a side dish of spinach for her dinner. Most parents struggle hiding greens in their children's meals, and they were seriously impressed with the little girl's palette. The Carrie Bradshaw actress had posted a picture of her dinner prep on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Per Loretta's [Marion] request. @markbittman pasta with herbs. And some side dish spinach. I'm not going to pretend this will be a hardship." Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Your child requested spinach? That's my dream," while another wrote: "Cannot believe a kiddo of such a young age request this dish. Beyond impressed."

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughter requested spinach for her dinner

Sarah shares her three children with husband Matthew Broderick - Marion has a twin, Tabitha, and a big brother, James Wilkie, 17. The family live in New York, a place they have called home for many years. The actress previously revealed that she would never leave, at least "not voluntarily", during an interview with Vogue. Sarah and Matthew are getting ready to star in Broadway with their show, Plaza Suite. The play will be running at the Hudson Theatre from 13 March, and will be nice and close to the couple's home. Last month they spent a few weeks in Boston during Plaza Suite's run at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, but the doting parents were pleased to come back to the Big Apple to be reunited with their children.

Sarah and husband Matthew Broderick with their three children

While Sarah and Matthew are in the public eye, the couple are incredibly protective of their children, and rarely share pictures of them on social media. They are keen to give their kids a normal upbringing, and recently Sarah opened up about how they keep James, Marion and Tabitha grounded. Talking on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home."

She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want. She said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

