Beyoncé is known as Queen Bea for a reason! The Halo hitmaker and husband Jay-Z generously shared out their champagne with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes last month, after The Morning Show stars ran out of water at their table. And what's more, they went on to send Reese a case of their homegrown champagne following the event. The Big Little Lies star recalled the experience during a hilarious interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier in the week, where she jokingly boasted about her close friendship with the power couple. She told the chat show host: "We had ran out of water at our table, so I was thirsty and so was Aniston who was sitting next to me, and Jay-Z seemed to have a giant bottle of champagne."

After revealing Jay-Z let them have some of their champagne, Reese continued: "They have their own champagne. After he sent me a whole case of it." While the Little Fires Everywhere star was clearly impressed with her celebrity connection, Ellen was quick to tell Reese that she wasn't the only person who had a special bond with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, revealing that she had also been sent a case of champagne.

Reese then went on to discuss her friendship with Beyoncé, mock boasting about just how close they are. "Beyoncé and I are really good friends. I mean, really, really good friends, some might say best friends," she said. When asked whether they text each other, she replied: "All the time, I just have a little bee emoji on my phone as I don't want people to know I'm texting her." Ellen then asked whether the actress had messaged Beyoncé since attending her Oscars party in February, to which Reese replied: "I haven't texted her since but we DM each other on the Insta, because she follows me."

