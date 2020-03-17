Nicole Kidman has an incredible music studio inside her basement at Nashville home

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Nashville home is more impressive than we thought! On Monday night, Keith performed a concert via Instagram Live to entertain his fans stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The country musician sang from his basement, which has been turned into a music studio storing all his equipment and instruments. The dad-of-two was joined by Nicole, who danced along to her husband's songs, and his collaborator Jeff Linsenmaier, who played the keyboard and percussion. Keith was due to perform in Houston this week, but the concert was postponed and so he decided to cheer his fans up remotely instead.

Nicole Kidman has an impressive home studio in her basement

The impromptu concert went down a treat with Keith's followers, and many thanked him for his time. "I love him and his wife. He's such a down to earth person and so humble and great for putting on the show. Thank you so much for picking up our spirits," one wrote, while another added: "You are both fantastic, stay safe!" A third commented: "Thanks for bringing the sunshine into these crazy times, you guys rock!"

Keith Urban gave fans an impromptu concert at home on Monday evening

Nicole and Keith are currently social distancing in Nashville with their two daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. The family split their time between Nashville and London, and earlier in the year, Keith opened up about their routine in an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same. "We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

The celebrity couple also have a gorgeous Georgian mansion in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, which was under threat in the devastating bushfires earlier in the year. Nicole has previously given a tour of her home during an appearance on Vogue's 73 questions, and said that her favourite thing about staying at the 11-acre property is: "The simplicity, the air, the peace," while the alpacas were the coolest part of her home. The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle.

