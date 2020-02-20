Beyoncé and Jay-Z need to watch out – as Blue Ivy is already following in their footsteps! The eight-year-old has already surpassed one million monthly listeners on Spotify after featuring on her mum's song, Brown Skin Girl, from The Lion King: The Gift, in which she is credited as a lyricist. Blue has also appeared on the singer's 2004 song Blue, and been involved with some of Jay-Z's songs too, including Legacy and Blue's Freestyle/We Family. She even became the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart after featuring in the rapper's single Glory, just two days after she was born. On Twitter, fans are talking about Blue being a star in the making following her Spotify success. One wrote: "Imagine being that iconic without solo single. Music industry is not ready for her," while another added: "Legend in the making."

Blue Ivy is following in her parents' Beyonce and Jay-Z's footsteps at the tender age of eight!

Blue is certainly living the life of a future star, and even has her own stylist, who puts her outfits together when she appears at high-profile events with her parents. Most recently, the little girl was pictured at the Super Bowl, and looked adorable dressed in a Molo leather jacket, teamed with a red custom-made tulle top, and a pair of Balmain boots. Blue's stylist, Manuel A. Mendez, shared a photo of the little girl's fashion look on his Instagram account, which resulted in many fans praising him for picking an age-appropriate outfit. The eight-year-old is growing up fast, and was even allowed to stay up to attend a star-studded New Year's Eve party last year with Beyoncé and US rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who shared photos from the night on Instagram. In the pictures, Blue looked pretty in a sparkly black dress, and had her hair straightened for the special occasion.

Blue on the red carpet at The Lion King premiere in 2019

Blue has made several public appearances with her parents, including at red carpet events and glitzy award ceremonies. She even featured in Beyoncé's music video for her single, Spirit. Her younger siblings Rumi and Sir, meanwhile, are still too young, as Jay-Z recently explained to Prince Harry while on the red carpet at The Lion King premiere in London. When the royal asked where they were, he replied: "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home."

There is no doubt that Beyoncé is a doting mum, and the star gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America last year. She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids." She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella. The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

