Kourtney Kardashian is currently social distancing at home with her children during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Tuesday the Poosh founder was visited by her mum Kris Jenner, who had brought around a homemade cake for her daughter and grandchildren. However, while Kourtney appreciated her mum's gesture, she had to be reassured that it was okay to eat. Sharing a photo of the baked treat on Instagram, Kourtney wrote: "Straight from Kris Jenner's kitchen, along with some questions about how much she washed her hands." Kris was quick to reassure her daughter that she had followed all precautionary measures while preparing the cake, responding: "I washed them 1,000 times, promise!"

Kourtney Kardashian wanted reassurance from Kris Jenner after she made her a cake

Los Angeles, where Kourtney and her family live, is close to a complete shutdown. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that all California restaurants should close their doors to dine-in customers and that gyms, cinemas and health clubs should also close for the time being. While it is a frightening and testing time for everyone, Kourtney has been making the most of spending quality time with her children and slowing down her pace of life for the moment. On Monday, the star shared a sweet video on Instagram of her youngest son Reign, five, sitting at home in his pyjamas as he practiced meditating. In the caption, Kourtney opened up about their morning together, and urged everyone to look after themselves and each other.

MORE: Nicole Kidman has an incredible music studio in her basement

Kourtney has been enjoying spending quality time with her children amid the coronavirus pandemic

READ: Sarah Jessica Parker gives glimpse inside family home - with the most stylish yellow table

She wrote: "Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together. And this baby boy of mine, where does he come up with this stuff?! I reminded him that he has a magic heart unlike anyone else in this world. Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.