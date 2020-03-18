David Tennant's wife Georgia reveals fun way she is home-schooling daughter Olive The Doctor Who actress shares five children with David Tennant

David Tennant's wife Georgia has revealed that she is teaching her eight-year-old daughter Olive about Taylor Swift. In what appears to be a home-schooling exercise, the 35-year-old actress shared a snap of her little girl highlighting words from a sheet titled, "Taylor Swift comprehension". In the caption, she wrote: "Georgia Tennant's school of really important stuff. Next up is the career history of John Nettles @activityvillage."

Fans were surprised to see the subject in the curriculum, with one writing: "Taylor Swift comprehension? I want to go to that school." Another remarked: "Oh my god. Georgia Tennant is a Taylor Swift fan. My life is now complete." A third fan made reference to the Midsomer Murders actor: "I wholeheartedly support you teaching your children about career history of John Nettles!" One other fan joked: "I would take your class on John Nettles. His character on Midsomer was like the favourite uncle I wished was my father."

The post comes as the coronavirus pandemic heightens. Although Georgia is yet to confirm that her children are being home-schooled, it seems the doting mum is making sure little Olive stays on top of her studies.

At the start the week, Georgia and David delighted their fans after posing for a cute new picture with their baby daughter Birdie. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the British star that it was five months since the couple welcomed their little girl. "Instagram savvy already. #quiteafeetfor5months #saycheese #ornot," she wrote alongside the image, which sees Birdie hiding behind her foot.

The actress shares five children with husband David Tennant

Georgia - who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, who played the Fifth Doctor - married David back in 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. They are also the parents to six-year-old Wilfred and Doris, five. David adopted Georgia's 17-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

