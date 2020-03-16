﻿
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev celebrate special milestone with baby Maven - see photos

The Strictly Come Dancing stars welcomed little Maven in December

Sharnaz Shahid

Strictly Come Dancing couple Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have celebrated a special milestone with their little girl, Maven. Taking to her social media pages on Sunday, the Countdown star revealed it's been three months since she gave give to their baby. "The little one is three months old today," she wrote alongside a series of Instagram snaps. "It's true what they say, it's hard to remember life before her and the cliché is true – she's the best thing we've ever done."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The little one is 3 months old today!!! 🥳❤️🎂 It’s true what they say, it’s hard to remember life before her and the cliché is true - she’s the best thing we’ve ever done. 🥰 Huge thanks to our (genius American) friend @jennifer.michalski.bray.style who lent us her daughter’s @happiest_baby Snoo - the magic cot. I’m a massive night owl and sleep was the thing I was most worried about (not getting) with a newborn, but we’ve been so lucky to have this, it’s literally my favourite gadget of all time! We strap her in so she’s swaddled on her back, press the button, and it gently rocks and sshes her to sleep. If she cries, it listens and escalates up the sshing and rocking, and back down again when she’s calm with 4 different levels. She sleeps through the night and literally wakes up smiling. ☺️ (And we get sleep, yay!) When I got pregnant I’d never heard of a Snoo as wasn’t available in the UK, but now it is, the company kindly gave us one for when I’m filming away, for when Mave gets evicted for Jen’s new arrival 😝 and for any babies that come along after. We’re very grateful and to pay it forward we’ve given the money we would have spent to refugee charities @molhamteam @chooselove ❤️. Just wish they made adult sized ones too 😆. #thankyou #baby #babygirl #snoo #lovesleep #happiestbaby #cot #gifted

Thanking her friends for gifting her a Snoo - which she described as a "magic cot" - Rachel continued: "I'm a massive night owl and sleep was the thing I was most worried about (not getting) with a newborn, but we've been so lucky to have this, it's literally my favourite gadget of all time!" She added: "She sleeps through the night and literally wakes up smiling." Rachel also posted a picture with her baby wearing a cute hat, joking in the caption: "Mystic Mave will read your fortune. Three months' worth of cheek chubbing already." [sic]

Rachel and her husband Pasha became first-time parents on 15 December. At the time of the announcement, the couple revealed little Maven's arrival into the world was quite the surprise. "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary's midwives rushing over to be with us just in time," the new mum said. "She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

It's clear for the world to see that both Rachel and Pasha are enjoying life as new parents. Ahead of the arrival in November, Rachel spoke to HELLO! about her pregnancy and revealed how she and Pasha wanted to ensure their baby speaks Russian as well as English to honour both sides of the family. She said: "We've got baby books with farmyard animals described in Russian so Pasha is going to be on bedtime story duty, otherwise they won't be able to speak to their grandma and uncle."

