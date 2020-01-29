David Tennant's wife Georgia shared her delight after watching the Doctor Who actor and their eldest son Ty take to the stage at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening. Sharing a rare video of the father-and-son duo backstage, the actress gushed: "These two got dressed up and presented at the @officialntas tonight at the @theo2london." She added: "I stayed home, listened to @theguiltyfeminist and ate a white magnum. I think we all know who has won this particular Tuesday evening..."

The actress and doting mum - who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, who played the Fifth Doctor - was clearly looking after the rest of the couple's children at home. She welcomed her fifth child in October, although the pair are yet to reveal the gender or name of their baby. They announced their new arrival on Instagram, with the actress sharing a snap of her husband holding a baby carrier as they left hospital. "An angel, a demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong," she wrote in the post.

Georgia married David back in 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish star in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. The couple are also the parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and Doris, five. David adopted Georgia's 17-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married. The 48-year-old actor usually keeps his private life behind closed doors, but once opened up about his marriage to the Guardian after the journalist joked that it was as if he'd deliberately picked a partner who was the daughter of a Doctor. He responded: "That's exactly what I did, yes, and there were very few candidates available. It was a limited field."

