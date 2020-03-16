David Tennant and wife Georgia pose for cute new photo with baby Birdie on special milestone The Doctor Who star shares five children with wife Georgia Tennant

David Tennant and his wife Georgia have delighted their fans after posing for a cute new picture with their baby daughter Birdie. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 35-year-old actress revealed that it was five months since the couple welcomed their little girl. "Instagram savvy already. #quiteafeetfor5months #saycheese #ornot," she wrote alongside the image, which sees Birdie hiding behind her foot.

David Tennant and wife Georgia with baby Birdie

Followers rushed to post comments underneath, with one writing: "That makes me feel just happy you're sharing. So much love, thank you." Another joked: "David looks so confused and excited." A third post read: "This is the most adorable thing." One other fan remarked: "This fills my heart with rainbows."

The post comes over a week after the Doctor Who stars confirmed their baby's name when their eldest son Ty accidentally let slip the moniker during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine. The mum-of-five shared a snap of her newest art piece created from scrabble tiles, which was made up the names of their five children as well as the couple's names. "#teamtennant," she simply said in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant's son Ty accidentally reveals newest sibling's name

Georgia - who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, who played the Fifth Doctor - married David back in 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. They are also the parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and Doris, five. David adopted Georgia's 17-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Georgia announced the arrival of her fifth child in an Instagram post back in October. Sharing a snap of her husband holding a baby carrier as they left hospital with their new bundle of joy, she captioned the image: "An angel, a demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong."

