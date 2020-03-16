David Tennant and his wife Georgia have delighted their fans after posing for a cute new picture with their baby daughter Birdie. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 35-year-old actress revealed that it was five months since the couple welcomed their little girl. "Instagram savvy already. #quiteafeetfor5months #saycheese #ornot," she wrote alongside the image, which sees Birdie hiding behind her foot.
David Tennant and wife Georgia with baby Birdie
Followers rushed to post comments underneath, with one writing: "That makes me feel just happy you're sharing. So much love, thank you." Another joked: "David looks so confused and excited." A third post read: "This is the most adorable thing." One other fan remarked: "This fills my heart with rainbows."
The post comes over a week after the Doctor Who stars confirmed their baby's name when their eldest son Ty accidentally let slip the moniker during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine. The mum-of-five shared a snap of her newest art piece created from scrabble tiles, which was made up the names of their five children as well as the couple's names. "#teamtennant," she simply said in the caption.
WATCH: David Tennant's son Ty accidentally reveals newest sibling's name
Georgia - who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, who played the Fifth Doctor - married David back in 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. They are also the parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and Doris, five. David adopted Georgia's 17-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.
Georgia announced the arrival of her fifth child in an Instagram post back in October. Sharing a snap of her husband holding a baby carrier as they left hospital with their new bundle of joy, she captioned the image: "An angel, a demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong."
