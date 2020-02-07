David Tennant's wife Georgia showed off her multitasking skills in a new Instagram post. On Thursday, the 35-year-old actress posted an intimate snap of herself breastfeeding her newborn baby whilst getting her blonde hair retouched. "Synchronized rooting," she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags: #makingsweetmammaries #blondeshavemorepun.

David Tennant's wife Georgia shared this photo with her baby

Fans of the doting mum were quick to heap praise on her, with one saying: "Multitasking at its best." Another said: "Best photo ever, mammies rock!" A third post read: "I have to admit: I miss this part of mama-hood." Another follower applauded: "This photo is so powerful! You are a star! You’re rooting for each other and it’s great!"

MORE: David Tennant's wife shares rare post of husband and handsome son Ty

Georgia - who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, who played the Fifth Doctor - looked every inch the doting mother in the new photo. She welcomed her fifth child in October, although she and her husband David are yet to reveal the gender or name of their baby. They announced their new arrival on Instagram, with the actress sharing a snap of her husband holding a baby carrier as they left hospital. "An angel, a demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong," she wrote in the post.

David Tennant and Georgia share five children together

Georgia married David back in 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. The couple are also the parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and Doris, five. David adopted Georgia's 17-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married. The 48-year-old actor usually keeps his private life behind closed doors, but once opened up about his marriage to the Guardian after the journalist joked that it was as if he'd deliberately picked a partner who was the daughter of a Doctor. He responded: "That's exactly what I did, yes, and there were very few candidates available. It was a limited field."

MORE: Olly Murs teases girlfriend Amelia in gorgeous new 'couple goals' photo

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.