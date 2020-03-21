Peter Andre's son Junior shares sweet message amid coronavirus pandemic

Peter Andre has remained vocal throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and has shared both messages of support and important information with his fans on social media over the last week. However, on Saturday morning, the TV star took a more humourous approach to the current situation, sharing a photo of a fan on Instagram captioned: "Calling all fans." Beneath the photo, Peter's 14-year-old son Junior left a sweet note in which he longed for summer and urged everyone to stay safe. The teenager said: "I can't wait for the summer! Hopefully, things would've [sic] gotten better by then. Everyone stay safe."

On Tuesday, the father-of-four revealed that he thought that it would be "irresponsible" not to have enough food at home if their four children fell ill during the coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old confessed he has been stockpiling as his wife Emily - who is a doctor - is susceptible to catching COVID-19. In his New! column, he wrote: "If anyone in our household is going to be exposed to the virus it's probably Emily because she works in a hospital, but until we're told otherwise we're just carrying on as normal.

"We have started stocking up on dry and canned food, though. If we do have to self-quarantine, we have a large family to feed and it would be irresponsible for us not to be prepared." His comments come shortly after the dad-of-four praised NHS staff for their services during this difficult time. "Approx. 1.5 million people are employed by the NHS," he said on Instagram. "They are working tirelessly and need our support now more than ever. #supportthenhs. Let's not forget the carers all up and down the country too #supportourcarers."

Peter and Emily share two children together - Amelia, six, and Theodore, three. The singer is also a doting dad to 12-year-old Princess and Junior, who he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

