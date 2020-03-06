Peter Andre enjoyed a sweet reunion with his wife Emily MacDonagh following his recent trip to Australia. The TV star shared a rare photo of just him and Emily on Thursday evening, showing the pair beaming at the camera while the junior doctor lovingly wraps her arms around her husband. Peter captioned the Instagram pic: "Love you. Emily not me." Fans of the singer loved their PDA, with one commenting: "You two are so adorable, it’s soo good to see a couple so truly happy and in love. If I ever meet someone and I’m half as happy as you two are I’ll be over the moon #couplegoals." While another wrote: "What a lovely photo of the two of you, you make such a beautiful couple!!"

Emily was forced to miss the family trip Down Under due to work commitments, and with Peter also a very busy man, the couple have to schedule in date nights. In his New magazine column last month, the 46-year-old confessed that his hectic tour schedule has forced the 30-year-old junior doctor to book in for some alone time. "It looks like it's going to be a busy year for me," he wrote. "Emily will have to book herself in if she wants a date night! Only joking... I'll be booking her in. She deserves a medal!"

Peter Andre and Emily shared a rare photo of just the two of them

The loved-up pair, who tied the knot back in 2015 after three years of dating, are doting parents to five-year-old daughter Amelia and three-year-old son Theo. Peter also shares 12-year-old Princess and 14-year-old Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price. The doting husband regularly praises Emily for the way she balances busy family life with her medical career and has previously said he likes to surprise his wife to keep the magic alive in their relationship.

Speaking to HELLO! in June 2018, Peter revealed the most romantic thing he had ever done for Emily – surprising her with a trip to Venice. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

