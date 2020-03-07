Peter Andre has posted the most adorable video of his kids on Instagram. In the short clip, the two children he shares with wife Emily MacDonagh - five-year-old daughter Amelia and three-year-old son Theo – can be seen dancing around their kitchen to a Dolly Parton song, and little Amelia looks so much like her mum! The youngster certainly inherited the tall genes, and has long brown hair just like her doctor mum. Alongside the video, Peter added the caption: "Standard Saturday morning." Fans certainly agree that Amelia looks identical to her mum, with one commenting: "Amelia looks like a mini Emily!"

On Thursday, Peter enjoyed a sweet reunion with Emily following his recent trip to Australia. The TV star shared a rare photo of just him and Emily in the evening, showing the pair beaming at the camera while the junior doctor lovingly wrapped her arms around her husband. Peter captioned the Instagram photo: "Love you. Emily not me." Fans of the singer loved their PDA, with one commenting: "You two are so adorable, it’s soo good to see a couple so truly happy and in love. If I ever meet someone and I’m half as happy as you two are I’ll be over the moon #couplegoals." While another wrote: "What a lovely photo of the two of you, you make such a beautiful couple!!"

Peter shared the video on Instagram

Emily was forced to miss the family trip Down Under due to work commitments, and with Peter also a very busy man, the couple have to schedule in date nights. In his New magazine column last month, the 46-year-old confessed that his hectic tour schedule has forced the 30-year-old junior doctor to book in for some alone time. "It looks like it's going to be a busy year for me," he wrote. "Emily will have to book herself in if she wants a date night! Only joking... I'll be booking her in. She deserves a medal!"

Peter and Emily were over the moon to be reunited

The doting husband regularly praises Emily for the way she balances busy family life with her medical career and has previously said he likes to surprise his wife to keep the magic alive in their relationship. Speaking to HELLO! in June 2018, Peter revealed the most romantic thing he has ever done for Emily – surprising her with a trip to Venice. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

