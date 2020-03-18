Peter Andre has revealed it would be "irresponsible" not to have enough food at home if their four children fell ill during the coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old confessed he has been stockpiling as his wife Emily - who is a doctor - is susceptible to catching COVID-19. In his New! column, he wrote: "If anyone in our household is going to be exposed to the virus it's probably Emily because she works in a hospital, but until we're told otherwise we're just carrying on as normal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre in 60 seconds

"We have started stocking up on dry and canned food, though. If we do have to self-quarantine, we have a large family to feed and it would be irresponsible for us not to be prepared." His comments come shortly after the dad-of-four praised NHS staff for their services during this difficult time. "Approx. 1.5 million people are employed by the NHS," he said on Instagram. "They are working tirelessly and need our support now more than ever. #supportthenhs. Let's not forget the carers all up and down the country too #supportourcarers."

MORE: Peter Andre and his wife Emily show off flawless figures during fitness session

The couple share two children together

Peter and Emily share two children together - Amelia, six, and Theodore, three. The singer is also a doting dad to 12-year-old Princess and Junior, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. Peter often praises Emily for the way she balances busy family life with her medical career and has previously said he likes to surprise his wife to keep the magic alive in their relationship. Speaking to HELLO! in June 2018, Peter revealed the most romantic thing he has ever done for Emily was taking her to Venice. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

MORE: Doctor who contracted coronavirus reveals what it's really been like day-to-day

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.