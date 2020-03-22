Victoria Beckham might be a successful and talented designer, but her youngest child is giving her a run for her money! On Sunday, eight-year-old Harper gave her mum a special gift for Mother's Day that she had made herself. The talented youngster's present to Victoria was a pair of cosy socks on which Harper had neatly hand-stitched a heartfelt message. The heel of one sock read: "My Mummy" while the other read: "Is the best." How adorable is that?!

WATCH: Victoria Beckham childhood bedroom tour

Victoria uploaded a photo of the thoughtful present to her Instagram Stories and was clearly touched by her daughter's efforts. There was also an impressive hand-drawn card alongside the socks, which showed an Egyptian mummy wrapped in bandages and had the message "BEST Mummy Ever!" on the front. The former Spice Girl also shared a short video clip which showed the cards from the flowers she had received from all her children as well as husband David.

Harper Beckham made her mum Victoria a special gift

The designer married the retired footballer in 1999 and they also share sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15. Harper is just as close to her dad as she is to her mum, as Victoria's Instagram proved last week. Victoria posted a snap taken at the Inter Miami stadium, where David hugged little Harper as they posed in front of the pitch - with the eight-year-old showing off her half-up top-knot hairstyle. The former Manchester United and England player clearly loves sharing his love of football with his daughter, and the pair were photographed cheering on the Lionesses in the FIFA Women's World Cup last year.

The 44-year-old recently posted a video showing him reading to his daughter, and in the past, he's also shared clips of the pair making a Lego Harry Potter castle together. When she turned eight, David and Victoria celebrated by taking Harper and their sons out for dinner, sharing several photos from the evening on social media. Victoria shared a lovely picture of her daughter and her older siblings and wrote in the caption: "Harper Seven's birthday dinner with her big brothers." How lovely!

