Victoria Beckham treated her daughter Harper, eight, to a day at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, where they went to watch Cirque de Soleil. And after the performance, the pair went backstage to meet some of the cast, where Harper showcased her own talents for circus tricks. In a video posted on Instagram Stories, the former Spice Girl captured her daughter balancing a ball on a stick. Harper looked delighted with herself, while Victoria was heard saying behind the camera: "It looks like Harper's going to join Cirque de Soleil! Very impressive." Harper looked incredibly grown up too, dressed in a black dress for the special outing.

It's been a relaxing weekend for Victoria, who went to visit her parents' house on Saturday night. The fashion designer shared a video on social media of her old childhood bedroom, and told her fans: "So today me, David and the kids came to visit my mum and dad and this is my old bedroom – it brings back so many memories. My mum has redecorated, this was not my doll, but yeah this is where I grew up." Panning the camera around to some quirky-looking dolls, the fashion designer continued: "I remember these dolls! So this is Aunt Sally and this is Worzel Gummidge, and I remember my mum and dad giving these to me and my sister one Christmas when we were really young. It brings back such nice memories it really does. It’s so nice to come back."

Victoria grew up in a loving family, with parents Jackie and Tony, and younger siblings Louise and Christian. She previously opened up about her idyllic childhood and her fond memories of watching her mum's dinner parties with her brother and sister when they were growing up, telling Vogue: "We weren't allowed to attend so we'd sit and watch. Mum had blonde hair and shoulder pads, there was a lot of velvet, nipped-in waists and 15-denier tights. She was properly dressed for dinner." The star added that her parents were her biggest cheerleaders. "My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn’t hear it. He'd say, 'what do you mean you can't do it? Why? Why?' And so I do that to my own children as well."

