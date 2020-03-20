Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Friday night to reveal thats she's currently self-isolating in the Cotswolds with one of the Beckhams' adorable pet dogs – little Fig! The designer uploaded a heart-melting video of the black spaniel sitting on an armchair, and in the background, the mother-of-four could be heard saying: "Hey Fig! What you doing? Watching Harper do her homework?" Victoria added the hilarious caption: "Homework monitor." By the sound of it, eight-year-old Harper is getting stuck into home-schooling like many other children across the UK.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham gives tour of her childhood bedroom

Both Victoria and David Beckham have addressed the current coronavirus pandemic over the last few days, with the latter asking his millions of followers to make sure they stay at home if possible. Taking to Instagram, David shared a photo of himself holding up a pink piece of paper on which he'd written: "I stay at home for VB [Victoria Beckham] and my kids." The hashtag #IStayAtHomeFor is currently being used on social media to encourage users to self-isolate, and the superstar footballer asked others to try and stem the spread of the contagious virus.

Victoria shared the video on Instagram

David's full statement read: "Staying at home for the ones that we love. Thank you Kevin Bacon for nominating me. I'm staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruzie who's made his way into this photo. Let's stop the coronavirus spread together. Share your own #IStayAtHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same." David also nominated six rather famous friends of his own, including his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and James Corden.

Victoria, too, has asked her fans to stay safe during these uncertain times, writing on Instagram: "Everything feels strange and uncertain with COVID-19. My thoughts have been with you all – my community and your loved ones."

