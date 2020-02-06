Victoria Beckham's children Harper and Romeo steal the show in new video The former Spice Girl's son and daughter had a go on the new Victoria Beckham Instagram filter

Victoria Beckham recently got her own Instagram filter, and it's gone down a treat with her family! The former Spice Girl shared a video on social media of her daughter Harper, eight, and son Romeo, 16, finding out which version of their mum they were. Harper was delighted after getting the 'beauty boss' Victoria, which is represented by a cartoon of the fashion designer wearing sunglasses and a dressing gown. Romeo, meanwhile, matched with 'the mum' version of his mother, which was represented by a cartoon of Victoria wearing sunglasses and a white T-shirt. Victoria also had a go, and was matched with 'the fitness addict,' with a cartoon of herself dressed in her sportswear. The star encouraged her fans to tag her after trying out the filter, writing in the caption of her post: "Which VB are you? Discover the filter on my profile or stories and share with me by tagging me."

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper tried out her mum's new Instagram filter

The mother-of-four is currently getting ready to showcase her latest collection in London Fashion Week in a couple of weeks. It's non-stop for Victoria at the moment, who is also working hard on her beauty collection, Victoria Beckham Beauty, which launched last year. Most recently, she announced the release of a Power Serum, in collaboration with Augustinus Bader. Sharing the exciting news on social media, the star wrote: "It's here!!! I’ve been working on this for a long long time and am so excited to share my Power Serum with @augustinusbader! The science behind this is so incredible and I really notice a difference in my pore size and the fine lines around my eyes. Discover it at the link in bio or at @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty xx Kisses VB #MakeupFree #PowerYourSkin #VBGlow."

Romeo also tried out the new filter

Although both Victoria and her husband David Beckham have incredibly busy schedules – with the retired footballer currently working out in Miami – the doting parents always make sure that one of them is at home with their children if the other is away. They are also encouraging their children to develop a strong work ethic like they have, and pursue their passions. Their oldest son, Brooklyn, is an aspiring photographer, while Romeo has a promising career in tennis. Cruz is passionate about music and even released a Christmas single in 2016, and while Harper is still young, her proud dad previously revealed that she is his only hope now when it comes to following in his steps as a footballer. The little girl attends lessons each week, but is also interested in dance and music like her famous mum.

