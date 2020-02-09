A lot of people spend time enjoying hobbies with their children at the weekend, and Victoria Beckham is no exception, as she proved on Instagram on Sunday. The designer posted a short series of videos to her Stories which showed her and her eight-year-old daughter Harper baking together. Victoria narrated the shots of her youngest child scoring trays of crackers as the mum-of-four explained what they were making.

The 45-year-old said: "Me and Harper and Chef Andrea are cooking VB jalapeno crackers. Harper is making them into a nice little cracker shape and chef, what is in this?" Andrea replied: "Tapioca flour, golden linseed, lots of jalapenos, garlic powder, oregano, sea salt and a bit of pepper." The ex-Spice Girl then asked, "And how long are we going to put them into the oven for?" Andrea responded: "About thirty minutes." Victoria added: "I'm honestly totally addicted to them they're so nice and crunchy when they come out and very spicy."

Victoria and David Beckham share four children including Harper, eight

The former singer added a Swipe Up link to the recipe for her followers and captioned the first video: "Cooking with VB!" adding laughing-crying emojis. However, the idea of a Beckham mother-daughter cooking show isn't that far-fetched, given Victoria's talent for narration and her daughter's culinary skill. The young girl has previously made spaghetti for the whole family, helped by her dad, David Beckham, who Victoria married in 1999. As well as Harper, the couple share three sons: Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14.

Cooking isn't Harper's only talent. Last week, the youngster attended a performance of Cirque de Soleil in London with her mum. Afterwards, the pair went backstage to meet some of the cast, and Harper showed off her ability to perform circus tricks. Victoria posted a photo of her daughter balancing a ball on a stick, which she narrated by saying: "It looks like Harper's going to join Cirque de Soleil! Very impressive."

