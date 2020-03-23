Gino D'Acampo has proudly shared a photograph of his youngest child, daughter Mia. The This Morning chef posted a picture on Twitter showing the pair posing together for the camera, with Mia holding a colourful drink, complete with a cocktail umbrella. "Just having a drink with my Principessa," Gino, 43, captioned the sweet snapshot. The TV star shares three children with his wife Jessica; seven-year-old Mia and her big brothers, Luciano, 17, Rocco, 14.

Gino D'Acampo with his lookalike daughter, Mia

The couple married in 2002, when Gino was just 24. Their wedding followed Gino's two-year spell in prison in 1998, after he was convicted for burgling singer Neil Young's house in London, and he has previously said that tying the knot was a conscious effort to mark a new start in his life. "I was a boy, so I decided to get married and then I will be a man," he told The Independent. "When I decide something, I have to do something to make it happen."

The star previously opened up about his household in an interview with Woman magazine, and admitted that he's the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend'," he shared, later adding: "My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

The celebrity chef pictured with his two sons

Naples-born Gino also gave an insight into family life in an interview with Hertfordshire Life, revealing that while he loves to cook, his wife also treats them to a special Sunday meal. "On a Sunday, Jessie will cook for all of us, and we all really look forward to it," he said, adding: "I much prefer them to flashy showbiz bashes. I'd much prefer to be at home with my family than go out." Of his home, Gino shared: "We have a big garden; there's a swimming pool, and we keep chickens. I love them. I love getting up in the morning and collecting the eggs."