CLON --- This Morning star Gino D'Acampo posts very rare photo with adorable daughter

Gino's Italian Escape star chef Gino D'Acampo is much loved for his one-liners and whipping up tasty meals on the ITV daytime show, This Morning. And while he is a big character on the television, Gino likes to keep his private life away from the spotlight. So his fans were delighted after he shared a very rare photo of his daughter Mia on his Instagram page back in April. Gino's mini-me was pictured eating some spaghetti which her dad had prepared for her. "Teaching my little girl Mia how to eat spaghetti with courgettes and roasted peppers." Comments soon followed, with one user writing: "I think this is the cutest picture I've ever seen," while another said: "So cute, enjoy every moment." A third added: "Cute photo of you both."

Gino shares Mia and sons Luciano and Rocco, with wife Jessica. The couple have been married since 2002 and met when Gino was just 19. While he is no doubt a fun dad, the TV chef has admitted in the past that his children know that he is the one that wears the trousers. He told Woman magazine: "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend'." He added: "My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

The chef lives in Hertfordshire with his family, and while he loves to cook, his wife also treats them to a special Sunday meal. He told Hertfordshire Life: "On a Sunday, Jessie will cook for all of us, and we all really look forward to it." Gino added that he prefers dinner parties to any celebrity parties. "I much prefer them to flashy showbiz bashes. I'd much prefer to be at home with my family than go out." There is no wonder that Gino adores staying in too. He said of his home: "We have a big garden; there's a swimming pool, and we keep chickens. I love them. I love getting up in the morning and collecting the eggs."

