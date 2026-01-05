Watch: Gordon Ramsay breaks silence on daughter Holly's 'emotional' wedding to Adam Peaty

Gordon Ramsay has broken his silence on his daughter Holly's wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

The pair tied the knot on Boxing Day at Bath Abbey, and Holly's father, TV chef Gordon, and sister Tilly appeared on ITV's TThis Morning on Monday to tell hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley about the happy day.

What did Gordon Ramsay say about Holly's wedding?

Introducing Tilly and Gordon, This Morning host Ben Shephard said: "They've had a very busy Christmas, of course. Not only were they prepping food, but he also walked his other daughter, Holly, down the aisle. She married Adam Peaty just a few days ago. It looked like the most amazing day."

When Cat asked Gordon how his father-of-the-bride speech went, he replied: "It's tough, honestly. I mean, being a dad with three daughters, you dream that that moment will arise, and, yeah, you're just like, a hot mess. It was perfect. It went well, and it was just, you gotta be warm, emotional, it was a tough gig."

© ITV Tilly and Gordon Ramsay appeared on This Morning on Monday

Meanwhile, Tilly added: "I think it was Christmas Eve. I was sat in his room for an hour as he was just reading through it, going through everything. No tweaks were needed. It was perfect. It made everybody cry."

Speaking of the wedding itself, Tilly shared: "It was so, so emotional, but incredible to see her and Adam so happy. And yeah, it was a big day for all of us."

When asked about Holly wearing her mother Tana's wedding dress, which she changed into after the ceremony, Gordon said: "It was a bit of a shock because she had it on for the majority of the night.

"I don't know why you need to change three times," joked Gordon. "That's three times the bill! And you have to store that thing as well."

Holly Ramsay's wedding dress

On 2 January, Holly revealed her grand Elie Saab lace wedding dress in an interview with Vogue, where she shared how she'd been inspired by Princess Kate's 2011 bridal look.

© BACKGRID Holly Ramsay and her father Gordon Ramsay are pictured arriving at Bath Abbey for her wedding to Olympian Adam Peaty

Laura Sutcliffe, our Fashion and Beauty News Editor, has given her expert take on the look. "It's easy to see why Holly was inspired by one of the most famous wedding dresses of all time, The Princess of Wales's (or the Duchess of Cambridge as she was then known). Although Prince William's wife wore a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown in 2011, the timeless cut and fresh finish will live on for centuries to come.

"In my opinion, it's an incredible example of a gown that combines both historical tradition and modern fashion in one show-stopping ensemble. Like Holly's Elie Saab gown, Kate's also featured a high neck, long lace sleeves, and a structured bodice. Both dresses feature a certain 1950s cinematic glamour that has always stood the test of time and never fails to look stylish."

Later on, Holly's third outfit was also designed by Elie Saab, and featured a bandeau mini dress with a sequin bodice and appliqué skirt.

The Ramsay's Christmas Day

After discussing Holly and Adam's big day, Tilly and Gordon shared their Christmas Day celebrations with Ben and Cat.

"There were ten of us," said Tilly, while explaining that her dad had to do the honours of carving the turkey himself."

We never do that two o'clock in the afternoon pressure. We do a late brunch and then we can sit down to Christmas dinner at about 5.30 or 6pm," said Gordon.