Ruth Langsford went the extra mile to ensure she spent some time with her mum, Joan, on Mother's Day. With social distancing in place as the country battles coronavirus, Ruth shared a touching video of mother and daughter together. The Loose Women star uploaded an emotional clip showing her outside her mum's window, with the pair sweetly embracing through the pane of glass. "Happy Mother's Day," Ruth can be heard saying. "This is rather odd, isn't it?... Awww. We miss you." Alongside the clip, the This Morning presenter wrote: "Locked down but not forgotten! Happy Mother's Day Mum… love her!"

Ruth Langsford shared a sweet video in honour of Mother's Day

The touching video really struck a chord with Ruth's followers. "Oh this makes me cry and smile. Happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there and I hope your mum is dancing in your kitchen to Sinatra tunes very very soon xxxx," one wrote, while another admitted: "Omg this has just made me cry." Ruth's friend Gaby Roslin remarked: "That's just made me cry. Sending love." A fourth commented: "This is the most beautiful thing I've seen today xxx."

MORE: Ruth Langsford breaks social media silence to thank fans and husband Eamonn Holmes

The Loose Women star also shared a throwback clip of her mum

Ruth, 60, later shared a throwback clip in celebration of Mother's Day, showing Joan dancing around her daughter's kitchen with a big smile on her face. "This is what my Mum would normally be doing in my kitchen on Sunday! Makes me smile SO much… thought I'd share one of her greatest hits. Music from @mrantondubeke #mothersday." "I love her," Rochelle Humes commented, while Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes joked: "Ruthieee, I've told you before… Keep the sherry away from her!!!"

MORE: Loose Women love lives: The weddings, splits and secret partners of the TV stars

Sunday marked a bittersweet day as people around the world celebrated Mother's Day without being able to visit their loved-ones. Eamonn also shared a sweet tribute to his mother Josie, sharing a picture of the pair together, and writing: "This Mother's Day is going to be hard for so many of you – but it's because we love our elderly parents that we should follow the medical advice if we can and protect them."