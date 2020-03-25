David Tennant's wife, Georgia Tennant, has taken to Instagram to champion stay at home mums. The 35-year-old, who is herself a mother to five children, shared a message in light of the country's coronavirus lockdown, suggesting that this period of isolation gives an insight into the trials facing women who choose to look after their children 24/7. She shared a post that read: "And just like that, no-one ever asked a stay at home mama what she did all day EVER AGAIN."

Georgia Tennant shared a defiant post on Instagram

It comes just days after Georgia shared the first full family photo with her followers. The group posed together each wearing odd socks in acknowledgement of World Down Syndrome Day. And while the couple's five children all appeared in the photograph, they all chose to cover their faces with their hands. Georgia captioned the picture with a series of hashtags, writing: "#lotsofsocksinisolation #wdsd #worlddownsyndromeday #wdsd2020 #isocklation #istolethatlastonefromsoneoneontwittersofuriousididntthinkofitmyself."

Georgia and David, 48, have been married since 2011. They are parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie, five months. David adopted Georgia's 17-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Speaking in December last year about his family, David told Jonathan Ross: "[I have] five [children now] it's quite a lot, it's a sofa full! It is great. It's a lot of work but there's nothing like it really. The baby is nine weeks old now so you're just getting that thing where you look and get a smile back. You'd give up any night's sleep for that."

David and Georgia – whose dad, Peter Davison, was the fifth actor to portray the famous Time Lord between 1981 and 1984 – met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. David usually keeps his private life behind closed doors, but once opened up about his marriage to the Guardian after the journalist joked that it was as if he'd deliberately picked a partner who was the daughter of a Doctor, he responded: "That's exactly what I did, yes, and there were very few candidates available. It was a limited field."